comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 384,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,001. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
