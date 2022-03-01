CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells $1,322,470.65 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.55. 219,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,035. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

