Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and traded as low as $22.74. Contango Ore shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 1,670 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the 4th quarter worth about $2,757,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

