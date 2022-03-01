Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $18.92. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 4,832 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,045,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 609,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

