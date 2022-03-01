Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $18.92. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 4,832 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
