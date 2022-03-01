Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.61 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 428,511 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £58.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.62.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

