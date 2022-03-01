CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stake Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of CorVel worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,682,022. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.93.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

