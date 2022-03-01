Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $30.86

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $30.86 or 0.00070031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.19 or 0.99936281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00273444 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

