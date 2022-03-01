Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) CEO Thomas E. Jorden Buys 40,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,102. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

