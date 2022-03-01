Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.57

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 911659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

