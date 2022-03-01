Cott (TSE:BCB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.71. Cott shares last traded at C$19.52, with a volume of 1,160,012 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 976.00.
About Cott (TSE:BCB)
