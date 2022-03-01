Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 7.4%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.30 and last traded at $129.93. 85,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,794,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

