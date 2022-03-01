Cowen Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.10.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.13. 171,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.18. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

