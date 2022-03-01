Credit Suisse Group Lowers Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 140.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 211.00 to 140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

