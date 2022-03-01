Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 46,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,180. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.