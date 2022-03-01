Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 46,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,180. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.