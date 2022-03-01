Credits Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $153,104.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

