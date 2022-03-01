Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 8th. Credo Technology Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.