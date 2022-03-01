Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

