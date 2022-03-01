Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $13,260.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 26,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

