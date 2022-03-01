Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,205,168 shares of company stock valued at $24,485,050.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
