Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,205,168 shares of company stock valued at $24,485,050.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

