Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

