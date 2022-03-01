Critical Analysis: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Shapeways alerts:

This table compares Shapeways and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Shapeways has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Soitec $682.81 million 7.50 $84.91 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shapeways and Soitec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soitec 1 0 0 0 1.00

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 140.68%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Soitec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soitec beats Shapeways on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Soitec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as supports 3G, 4G/LTE, LTE-advanced, and 5G requirements. In addition, it offers power-SOI products that address the requirements for integrating high-voltage and analog functions in power IC devices for automotive and industry markets. Further, the company offers photonics-SOI products for high-speed optical transceivers in data centers; Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D cameras; POI engineered substrates for RF front end module filters; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for 5G, RF power, and sensor market segments. Soitec S.A. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.