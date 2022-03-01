Critical Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) vs. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 23.38% 18.97% 17.10% Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $103.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 7.30 $164.41 million $2.68 32.36 Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.91 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.69

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Rubicon Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

