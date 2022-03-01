Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 863,041 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.
About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)
