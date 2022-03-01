Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Declares Dividend of GBX 56.50

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,318 ($98.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,400.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,978.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.05).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
