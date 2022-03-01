Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Declares Dividend of GBX 56.50

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,318 ($98.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,400.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,978.73.

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.05).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.