Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 209.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 203,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
