Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 209.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 203,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRON. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.