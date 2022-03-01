Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.