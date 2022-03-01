Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $471.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Crown has a total market cap of $938,752.82 and $471.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,086.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00742360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00197541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,171,166 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

