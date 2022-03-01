Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $102,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPTK remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 18,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

