Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $420.00

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $126,261.46 and $420.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.49 or 0.00028543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.