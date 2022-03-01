CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $629,014.39 and $115.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

