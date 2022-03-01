CryptoTask One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,427.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $341,444.73 and approximately $43,427.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,950 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

