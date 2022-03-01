CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.98

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.98 and traded as high as C$17.09. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 159,800 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

