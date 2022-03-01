CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Brookline Capital Management

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price suggests a potential upside of 349.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

CTIC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,876. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

