Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 31,205 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Lands’ End worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

