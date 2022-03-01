Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

