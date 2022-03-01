Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,005,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,033,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $85.84 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

