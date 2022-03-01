Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

