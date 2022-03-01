Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

