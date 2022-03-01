Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.23. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

