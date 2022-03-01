Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Eventbrite by 40.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 448.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 580,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $9,736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eventbrite by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

