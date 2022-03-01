Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $299.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

