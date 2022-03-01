Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

LIVN opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

