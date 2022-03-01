Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 16,329 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

