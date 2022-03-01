Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

