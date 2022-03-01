Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 391,410 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,410 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

