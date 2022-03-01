Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Cerus worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Cerus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Cerus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cerus stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

