Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 15,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 643,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

