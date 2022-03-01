Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.02.

LMT traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.86. 190,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $433.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

