Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 18,796 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 1,435,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

