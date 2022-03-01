Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $73,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,599. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.